SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, joined a bipartisan group of legislators to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto and make it easier for families to receive life insurance payments owed to them after a loved one’s death.

“People are already under a lot of stress after a family member passes away,” Beiser said. “When insurance companies start changing the rules and make it harder for families to collect the benefits they are entitled to, it makes the situation even worse. This legislation requires insurance companies to adopt a set of policies to streamline the process.”

Beiser voted to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 302, enacting a standardized process that will help families claim life insurance policies, and force big insurance companies to make good on their promises to consumers. Some of these changes include preventing insurance companies from terminating a policy after someone’s death and requiring insurance companies to update contact information. While Rauner vetoed these common-sense protections in order to help insurance companies pad their profits, Beiser stood with Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to demand more fairness for families.

“There were a lot of bills designed to help families across the state that Governor Rauner vetoed, including this one,” Beiser said. “Fortunately, Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature continue to work across the aisle to do what is in the best interest of the people we serve. I urge the governor to join us in these efforts to get the state back on the right track.”

