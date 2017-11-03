SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, joined a bipartisan group of legislators to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto and make it easier for families to receive life insurance payments owed to them after a loved one’s death.

“People are already under a lot of stress after a family member passes away,” Beiser said. “When insurance companies start changing the rules and make it harder for families to collect the benefits they are entitled to, it makes the situation even worse. This legislation requires insurance companies to adopt a set of policies to streamline the process.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser voted to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 302, enacting a standardized process that will help families claim life insurance policies, and force big insurance companies to make good on their promises to consumers. Some of these changes include preventing insurance companies from terminating a policy after someone’s death and requiring insurance companies to update contact information. While Rauner vetoed these common-sense protections in order to help insurance companies pad their profits, Beiser stood with Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to demand more fairness for families.

“There were a lot of bills designed to help families across the state that Governor Rauner vetoed, including this one,” Beiser said. “Fortunately, Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature continue to work across the aisle to do what is in the best interest of the people we serve. I urge the governor to join us in these efforts to get the state back on the right track.”

More like this:

Opinion: Fairness at the Pharmacy Counter: Help Is on the Way for Illinois Families and Seniors
Aug 3, 2025
Pocahontas-Old Ripley Volunteer Fire Department One To Receive $10,000 Grant From State Farm® and National Volunteer Fire Council
Aug 20, 2025
Giannoulias Hosts First Driving Change Town Hall With Over 250 Community Residents
5 days ago
Over 285 Community Residents Attend Giannoulias’ Second Driving Change Town Hall
Today
Giannoulias Launches Driving Change Campaign for Auto Insurance Fairness
Jul 30, 2025

 