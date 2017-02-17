ALTON – A resolution introduced by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, to rename Illinois Route 100 through Godfrey after fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder recently passed the House of Representatives.

“We have people throughout our community who are willing to put their lives on the line to protect us,” Beiser said. “When they are forced to make the ultimate sacrifice, it is only right that we honor their memory in a way that will ensure that future generations will remember them as well.”

Beiser introduced House Joint Resolution 1 after hearing from Godfrey community leaders, including Mayor Mike McCormick, that they would like to rename Route 100 after Snyder. A Godfrey-native, Snyder was killed in the line of duty when he was responding to a call in St. Louis County last October. Beiser’s legislation designates in Illinois Route 100 throughout the city limits of Godfrey as “Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway."

“Many members of our community have fond memories of Blake,” said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick. “Many elected officials in the city wanted to rename this stretch of Route 100 to honor Blake and his family for all they have done in our community. We would like to thank Representative Beiser with his help on this.”

House Joint Resolution now goes to the Illinois Senate for consideration. For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

