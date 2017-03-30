ALTON - To help combat growing heroin use in Madison County, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is cosponsoring legislation to make a new synthetic drug seen across Southern Illinois illegal.

“Over the past several years we have seen heroin related deaths in Madison County dramatically increase,” Beiser said. “Now we are seeing a new drug hitting the streets that is stronger and possibly even deadlier than heroin. This legislation would make the heroin synthetic commonly known as ‘pink’ illegal.”

Beiser is supporting House Bill 3680 to classify the synthetic opioid referred to as “pink” or “pinky” as a controlled substance. Currently, Illinois residents can purchase this drug online for between $5 and $10. The drug, which is up to 10 times stronger than heroin or other opioids, has already been linked to several deaths in Illinois. If this legislation passes, Illinois will be one of only a handful of states that has made this drug illegal.

“Too many families in our community have lost loved ones due to a drug overdose,” said Beiser. “This legislation will make it harder to access this extremely dangerous drug. I will continue to work with law enforcement officials, community leaders and elected officials to combat heroin and opioid use in Madison County.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.