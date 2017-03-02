AlTON, Ill. – Citing Illinois as one of the most expensive states to own a firearm, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, has introduced legislation to cut concealed carry fees for applicants.

“Though we finally passed concealed carry in 2013, Illinois still has many restrictions and high fees associated with owning a gun,” Beiser said. “My goal now is to reduce the bureaucracy with concealed carry and keep the fees reasonable so that gun owners do not have to pay excessive amounts just to exercise their second amendment right.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser’s legislation would cut the fee for new or renewed concealed carry licenses from $150 to $75, while also reducing the fee for a replacement license from $75 to $10. Many law-abiding gun owners in the state of Illinois are not able to purchase a license because it is not an affordable option to them.

“Illinois has some of the most expensive fees for concealed carry compared to the rest of the Midwest,” Beiser said. “The fact that a state imposed fee is one of the primary reasons a law-abiding citizen is not able to obtain a concealed carry license represents an unnecessary burden meant to prevent a responsible person’s right to protect and defend themselves.”

For more on upcoming legislation, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: