ALTON – During Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is highlighting legislation recently signed into law that will make it easier for survivors of domestic violence to escape their abusers.

“Many families choose to share phone plans to save money,” Beiser said. “An unintended consequence of this is that victims of domestic violence looking to break the cycle of abuse have a hard time keeping their wireless phone number, which can be their lifeline to their support system. Under this new law, the courts can require phone companies to transfer possession as part of a court order.”

Beiser backed Senate Bill 57, which makes it easier for victims of domestic violence to gain independence from their abusers. Under a court order of protection, the court can make determinations on the possession of residences of the parties involved, require the abuser to stay away from the petitioner’s home and work, and make decisions regarding child custody. This new law allows the court to require wireless service providers to give the ownership of petitioner’s phone number to them as well.

“Domestic violence can include other forms of abuse, including emotional and financial abuse,” Beiser said. “Often times, when someone is trying to end the cycle of abuse, it is the things we take for granted that can make it much more difficult. This legislation makes it easier for survivors to further gain independence and leave a dangerous situation.”

For more on upcoming legislation, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

