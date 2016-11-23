ALTON – To create an account of the service of Illinois’ veterans and civilians during wartime, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is encouraging local residents to participate in the Illinois Veterans’ History Project, a program created by Secretary of State Jesse White after Congress charged the Library of Congress with preserving stories of military service.

“The Illinois Veterans’ History Project gives service members and their loved ones the ability to put their memories into a permanent record,” Beiser said. “I encourage veterans and their family members to take part in this project to ensure that the service of these brave men and women will never be forgotten. I think that this project will be an excellent way to preserve the history of our area, state and country dutifully, since the men and women that have served the United States will be able to tell their stories firsthand.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To participate, veterans or their family members can complete out an Illinois Patriots Information Form from the Secretary of State’s office. Forms are found at driver service facilities throughout Illinois or on their website https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/public/veteransproject.html. Those who participate will receive an Official Certificate of Appreciation for their participation.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the project has nearly 6,000 digitized records accessible through the State Library’s Illinois Digital Archive and approximately 300 streamed interviews on the project’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/ilveteransproject.

“Personally, I am so thankful for our country’s veterans and it is important that we continue to show our appreciation for the valiant efforts of those who have served our nation in the name of freedom,” Beiser said. “I will continue working to highlight and honor the service of our active and veteran military personnel. I encourage veterans and their families to take a moment to review information about the Illinois Veterans’ History Project and participate to share their stories with future generations of Americans.”

For more information about the Illinois Veterans History Project please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

More like this: