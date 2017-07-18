ALTON – Continuing his efforts to provide vital services to seniors, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is highlighting programs designed to help seniors that were fully funded in the balanced budget that was recently passed with support from both Democrats and Republicans

“For the past two years, I have heard from many seniors who lost services they desperately needed as a result of the budget crisis,” Beiser said. “As a state, we cannot keep ignoring the needs of our seniors who have given so much to our community. Which is why in this budget, we cut over $1 billion from state bureaucracy, while protecting the funding that goes directly to helping our seniors.”

Beiser recently supported a budget plan that would provide funding for vital senior services to seniors across the state. The bipartisan plan that was passed fully funds the Community Care Program, which provides in-home health care to seniors. In addition to ensuring that seniors can get individualized care, the program cost significantly less than nursing facilities, which saves taxpayer money and increases the number of seniors who can receive assistance. The budget plan also increases funding for Meals on Wheels to ensure that homebound seniors are still able to have access to health meals.

“The budget plan I supported came through many negotiations between Democrats and Republicans,” Beiser said. “We all wanted the same thing, which was to provide vital state services while ensuring that tax dollars are used responsibly. I know that there is more that needs to be done, but putting a budget in place is the first step to bringing financial stability to the state of Illinois.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

