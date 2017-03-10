Beiser helps seniors save money on their utility bills Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – To help seniors save money on their monthly bill, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, hosted a Utility Bill Clinic with the Citizens Utility Board at Senior Services Plus in Alton last week. Article continues after sponsor message “There are many hidden charges and fees on your monthly bills that you don’t know about,” Beiser said. “Experts from the Citizens Utility Board were on hand to go line-by-line through utility bills and helped seniors find where they would be able to save money every month by getting rid of those unnecessary fees. For any person living on a fixed income, every cent counts, and I hope that through the tips learned at the seminar, residents can keep more money in their pockets.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending