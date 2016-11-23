ALTON – As shoppers across the country start buying gifts for the holiday season, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is urging area residents to take part in Small Business Saturday, on Saturday, November 26.

“Small businesses are essential to the success of our community,” Beiser said. “Small businesses provide unique goods and services to our community, as well as employ many of our friends and neighbors. The holidays can be very busy, but it is important to take some time to shop locally.”

Saturday, November 26 marks the 7th Annual Small Business Saturday, which was created to help small businesses compete with large retailers between the busy shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Beiser is encouraging local residents to shop at small businesses this holiday season, which help provide jobs for local residents, tax revenue, sponsorships for community groups, support for charities and excellent personalized services.

“In the same way that small businesses support our community, it is important for us to return that support,” Beiser said. “I will continue to support efforts that helps local businesses grow, encourages them to hire more people and reduces burdensome regulations.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

