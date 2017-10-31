ALTON – Joining a bipartisan group of legislators, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation that would provide better accounting for unpaid bills in Illinois.

“Democrats and Republican legislators have been working together to address the backlog of bills that has tripled since Governor Rauner took office,” Beiser said. “However, if we do not know how many additional bills are sitting in state agencies, then the General Assembly will not be able to take all of the necessary steps to address the crisis that Rauner created. By simply requiring state agencies to report what the state owes to businesses and social services and the interest associated with it, both the elected officials and the public will have a better understanding of what needs to be done.”

The Debt Transparency Act requires state agencies to report to the comptroller the liabilities they are holding and an estimate of all of the late payments associated with it on a monthly basis. Rauner vetoed this legislation after it received bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate. Beiser once again joined colleagues on both sides of the aisle supporting this legislation and increasing transparency.

A recent report by the Associated Press found that state agencies have failed to submit $7.5 billion in bills for payment, incurring additional late-payment penalties. This is half of the over $15 billion in unpaid bills the comptroller is trying to pay.

“Once again by working in a bipartisan manner, legislators put in place a law that will help the state get a better understanding of its finances and continue back on the right track,” Beiser said. “I am disappointed that Governor Rauner once again stood in the way, but I am confident that if we continue working together we can get Illinois back on the right track.”

For more on upcoming legislation, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

