ALTON – To help keep businesses in Illinois and prevent outsourcing, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is cosponsoring legislation that would require businesses who outsource jobs to pay back any tax breaks they’ve received from the state.

“This bill is a matter of fairness to our taxpayers who ultimately get left empty handed at the end of the day,” Beiser said. “It’s absolutely wrong for businesses to receive tax credits, then pick up and move their businesses out of state or outsource Illinois jobs to another state.”

Article continues after sponsor message

House Bill 3538 would create the Keep Illinois Business Act. This legislation would require any business that receives state assistance and subsequently moves any or all of its jobs out of Illinois, to pay back the full amount of assistance the company has received. The bill also sets up how Illinois departments can recoup taxpayer money from companies that take jobs out of the state. Beiser intends for this legislation to encourage businesses that take taxpayer money to continue operating in the state of Illinois.

“We need to continue to encourage our businesses to remain in Illinois and keep jobs here, rather than allow assistance and tax breaks for those who ship jobs out of Illinois or overseas,” Beiser said. “This bill will help us truly follow through on our commitment to invest in those who invest in our state, and to help grow our local economy.”

For more on upcoming legislation, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: