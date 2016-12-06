ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is reaffirming his support of the Second Amendment by opposing legislation that would infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners and increase costs for ammunition manufacturers in Illinois.

“Like many folks throughout the Metro-East, I hold the Second Amendment in the highest regard,” said Beiser. “Chicago politicians are once again pushing their anti-gun agenda and I plan to defeat their proposals.”

If passed, House Bill 6615 would require all handgun ammunition to be serialized and a register of all ammunition transactions to be created. Being in possession of non-serialized ammunition would result in a misdemeanor. Beiser objects to the measure for a number of reasons, including the new expense to ammunition manufacturers, like Olin Corporation’s Winchester Division.

“Printing a serial number on each round of ammunition would increases costs on manufacturers that would certainly be passed on to law-abiding gun owners, and do absolutely nothing to target gang-bangers and other criminals,” Beiser said. “This is an out-of-touch idea that would hurt our area economy and I won’t stand for it. I’ll keep fighting against these crazy ideas that infringe on our constitutional gun rights.”

Beiser, a leading voice in the passage of Illinois’ concealed carry law, represents all or portions of Alton, Bethalto, Cottage Hills, East Alton, Elsah, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach, Rosewood Heights, Roxana, South Roxana, Venice and Wood River.

