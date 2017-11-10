SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is asking Congress to stop a tax increase on middle-class families hidden in a new tax law now being considered in Washington.

“The plan that is being debated in Washington, D.C. will give huge tax breaks to millionaires, billionaires and large corporations,” Beiser said. “Changes to our tax policy need to be made, but it should be our families that see their taxes reduced, not the wealthiest Americans.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Washington insiders are pushing to repeal a critical tax credit for middle-class families in order to pay for tax cuts for big corporations and the ultra-wealthy. This deduction, known as the SALT Deduction, allows families to deduct the amount of their state and local taxes, including property taxes, from their federal income tax. Beiser’s House Resolution 672 asks the Illinois congressional delegation to oppose efforts to repeal this important tax deduction. The average family can claim a deduction of $12,500 on their federal taxes through this initiative.

“In 2015, Illinois families claimed over $24 billion in deductions for SALT,” Beiser said. “As working families continue to face skyrocketing property taxes, increased medical costs and a higher cost of living, it is the wrong time to be taking away such a vital tax deduction.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: