ALTON – To help honor fallen members of the Illinois National Guard, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported legislation that would allow for the presentation of a state of Illinois flag to family members of fallen soldiers.

“The National Guard is unique to the Armed Forces in that they can be called to duty by governors to help the state in emergency situations,” Beiser said. “They are often our first line of defense and if any individual makes the ultimate sacrifice in service to our state or country, it is our responsibility to honor them and their families.”

Beiser supported House Bill 2570, which requires the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, the Assistant Adjutant General for the Army or the Assistant Adjutant General for the Navy to present the Illinois state flag to a fallen National Guard member’s family. This would be in addition to the U.S. Flag given to family of military members killed in the line of duty.

“Presenting a flag to the family of a member of the National Guard lost in the line of duty shows our appreciation for their service and sacrifice,” Beiser said. “I urge Gov. Rauner to sign this legislation to show our respect and appreciation for all those who have served, including those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our state and country.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

