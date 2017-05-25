ALTON – To ensure that all women have access to affordable breast cancer screenings, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is sponsoring legislation requiring insurance companies to cover screenings done with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to help detect early signs of cancer.

“There is a lot of uncertainty right now surrounding health care,” Beiser said. “But regardless of what happens in these discussions, we know that early detection of breast cancer saves lives. In recent years, we have made sure that 3-D mammograms were covered by insurance and this legislation simply makes sure that MRIs are also covered by insurance companies.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Doctors recommend using MRI for breast cancer screenings depending on individual factors, including the density for tissue and family history. In these circumstances, traditional mammograms are not as effective detecting early signs of breast cancer. Beiser’s Senate Bill 314 would ensure that this treatment is covered by insurance companies for all Illinois women. This ensures that women have access to affordable, life-saving treatment.

“It is important for everyone to have access to affordable medical care,” Beiser said. “When a doctor determines that a certain test is necessary, no one should have to worry about whether or not they can afford it. I will continue to support policies that help people get the life-saving medical care and screenings they need.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

More like this: