ALTON, IL – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, today announced his committee assignments for the 100th General Assembly, including his role as chairman of the committee on the Environment.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve on committees that reflect many of the needs and concerns of my district, and allow me to be a voice for our district as we begin to review different pieces of legislation for our state,” Beiser said. “Committees are an important part of the legislative process and can help prevent bad legislation from continuing and make good legislation that has the ability to make a positive impact on the lives of residents even better.”

Beiser serves as a member of the committees on Labor and Public Utilities, and serves as chairman of Environment . Beiser cited his ability in committee to advocate for issues that are important to the 111th district and to families in the Metro East.

“Whether it’s protecting the rights and wages of working men and women, or preventing utility bill hikes on citizens, these committees reflect many of the issues that our families face,” Beiser said. “In all of these committees, I can play an important role in preventing excessive government regulations or more red-tape for our businesses, and allowing more economic growth and returning jobs for our region.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

