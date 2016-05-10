ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, and state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, will be partnering with Rotary of the Riverbend to host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, May 14 from 10 am until noon at 307 Henry Street in Alton.

“Folks can stop by the Community Shred Day to safely dispose of old bills, pay stubs, or other documents that may contain sensitive information,” said Beiser. “Identity theft is a growing problem, and shredding old documents is an easy way to protect yourself from fraud.”

Beiser and Haine’s Community Shred Day will be free and open to the public. Area residents are encouraged to bring by unused credit cards or old documents that contain sensitive information, such as social security numbers, to be safely destroyed. There is a limit of two boxes per car, and cardboard boxes cannot be left at the event.

“Our Community Shred Day will be a great opportunity for folks to bring their old documents to a convenient location to guarantee that they are destroyed properly,” said Haine. “One way that identity thieves get ahold of personal information is rummaging through garbage. Shredding old documents is a simple way to ensure that it is harder for identity thieves to get access to your personal information.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

