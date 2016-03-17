GODFREY – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, and state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, will be partnering to host Godfrey Satellite Office Hours on Tuesday, March 22 from 10:30 am until noon at Godfrey Village Hall, located at 6810 Godfrey Road.

“Discussing the important issues facing our state and hearing the opinions of area residents helps me to do my job as state representative better,” said Beiser. “I enjoy having the opportunity to speak to area residents that may not have easy access to my constituent service office in Alton.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Satellite Office Hours help to make Rep. Beiser and Sen. Haine more accessible to constituents that may not be able to get to their Alton offices. Area residents are encouraged to attend Satellite Office Hours to discuss issues that concern them. Members of Beiser’s staff will be available to help those that need to gain access to state-related services.

“Satellite Office Hours provide a great opportunity for area residents to come meet their state representative and state senator,” continued Beiser. “I encourage folks to stop by to speak to us about any thoughts, concerns or opinions they may have about issues facing the Riverbend region or the state of Illinois.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

More like this: