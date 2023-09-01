Theater Tuesday With Lee Cox & Alton Little Theater! Beer For Breakfast: LIVE IN 2 WEEKS!

Left to Right: Bill Rowan, Gail Drillinger, Randy Manning and Brant McCanceALTON - Alton Little Theater is preparing for the next production of their 90th season, “Beer For Breakfast,” with evening and matinee shows coming up in just a couple of weeks. Lee Cox, executive director of Alton Little Theater, discussed the story behind the show, more upcoming shows and auditions, and much more on a recent Theater Tuesday segment on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“One of the reasons I love this play: everybody’s probably had one of those, ‘What if?’ fantasies like, ‘Why didn’t I tell that guy or girl how I really felt? What if I could go back and relive that wonderful moment and then choose differently?’” Cox said. “This looks at, well, what happens if you’re forced to be in a small cabin - in a snowstorm, of course - and you have to confront your past, all of it, good or bad [with] the person you loved more than anyone else?

Evening showings of “Beer For Breakfast” will be held on Sept. 15 and 16, and from Sept. 20-23, each at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be held on Sept. 17 and Sept. 24., both at 2 p.m.

“Suddenly, the cabin seems very small because you’re like, ‘Are we going to talk about real things or not?’ and I just love this play.”

Evening showings of “Beer For Breakfast” will be held on Sept. 15 and 16, and from Sept. 20-23, each at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be held on Sept. 17 and Sept. 24., both at 2 p.m. Admission is $22 for adults and $18 for ages 17 and under (the show is rated PG-13). Tickets can be purchased online here.

Cox said that Bill Rowan, who will mark his Alton Little Theater debut with “Beer For Breakfast,” gives a “touching” and dynamic performance as the president of a company who falls victim to a stroke even after leading a healthy lifestyle (by contrast, another character lives on healthily even after he eats poorly and “drinks like a fish,” Cox said).

Article continues after sponsor message

“Bill’s character, he wants to be treated the same. He’s like, ‘I’ve not lost my mind, I’ve not lost my feelings, I just have trouble pronouncing some words, my left hand doesn’t work as well,’” Cox said. “That’s a little risk for us to do theatrically, but he does such a touching performance - you see him laugh, and he can get mad, and he can be cantankerous - he’s a real person.”

“Beer For Breakfast” features a smaller cast than the usual Alton Little Theater production, making the chemistry between cast members even more important, Cox said - especially when they’re “portraying four people who went to college together 30 years ago” (the show’s title derives from their college-era diets). She added less cast members also means more lines for them to memorize, giving each of them a bit more of a challenge.

Cox said the cast and crew are now in “crunch” mode as they make their final preparations for the show in two weeks - but once “Beer For Breakfast” is over, auditions for the Little Theater’s next show will already be underway.

“We start rehearsals for ‘A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder’ on [Sept.] 25,” Cox said. “Gentleman’s Guide is just one of the funniest musicals, but I need 14 incredible people in this.”

She added that “Gentleman’s Guide” is perfect for anyone with a great voice wishing to be part of a fun musical. Auditions will be held on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

For more information about “Beer For Breakfast” or Alton Little Theater, call the Box Office at (618) 462-3205 or visit altonlittletheater.com.

The full interview with Cox can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com.

More like this:

Local Production Company Brings Magic to Small Towns: Show Planned for Roxana
Oct 21, 2025
SIUE's "School of Rock" Musical to Feature Local Kids
Jul 17, 2025
Local Entrepreneur Revives Madison County Cafeteria Space
Yesterday
Local Veterans to Be Honored with Free Breakfast on Veterans Day
Yesterday
Centerstone and Duke Bakery Provide Free Breakfast to First Responders
Yesterday

 