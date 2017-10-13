ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in association with Four Hands Brewery and Strange Donuts, is proud to announce an all ages, family-friendly professional wrestling event “Beer, Food, and Body Slams!” on Sunday, October 29th, 2017.

This professional wrestling event will be held at “Four Hands Stadium”, which is located at 1220 South 8th Street in St. Louis, Missouri. This event runs from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. and is free and open to the public. Many of the Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers have already be signed for the event, including Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Brandon Aarons, “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze. Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “Straps Down University” Jackal, C.J. Shine, “The Agents of Chaos”, Brandon Espinosa, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, and Jaden Roller, The women of Dynamo Pro Wrestling will be also be in attendance at this event as Savanna Stone will face Rahne Victoria.

In addition to all of the great Dynamo Pro Wrestling action, the band Anima/Animus will be performing at the event. Great food will be available for purchase from Strange Donuts, Four Hands Brewery, Seoul Taco, and Slide Piece by Tommy Lee.

You can also pick up the brand-new Tangerine Slam, which will be sold exclusive by Four Hands Brewery at the event. You will also have the opportunity to pick up exclusive items from the event as Ant Farm will be on-site printing custom-made t-shirts for the event.

This event will be a great time for the entire family. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling, Four Hands Brewery, and Strange Donuts as they present “Beer, Food, and Body Slams!” LIVE from Four Hands Stadium.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For additional information on Four Hands Brewery, you can check out their website at www.4handsbrewery.com, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4HandsBrewingCompany, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/4HandsBrewery. For additional information on Strange Donuts, you can check out their website at www.strangedonuts.com, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/strangedonuts, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/strangedonuts. For up to date event information, please go to www.facebook.com/events/2014753232145034.

