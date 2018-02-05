EDWARDSVILLE - Outstanding research and creative activities are featured annually during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Undergraduate Scholars Showcase. The public is invited to attend this year’s event being held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 26 in the Morris University Center.

More than 100 students, representing nearly 25 different programs, will present the University’s top senior projects through live performances and displays, readings, and multimedia and poster presentations.

“This event offers a great opportunity for these talented students to showcase the projects they’ve been working on through the semester, year, and in many instances, for several years,” said Erin Behnen, assistant provost for academic innovation and effectiveness. “We hope people will be inspired by the high level of research and creative work our students are capable of producing.

“The University welcomes ideas for community collaborations that may provide learning experiences for our students while offering a high-impact return for local organizations and companies who could benefit from such research and creative assistance.”

SIUE’s Senior Assignment and URCA programs are high-impact practices that allow students to use their foundational academic knowledge to conduct active, applicable research projects and engage in creative activities.

For more information, contact Behnen at etimpe@siue.edu or 618-650-3639.

