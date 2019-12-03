Becky Paul of the ICU is Alton Memorial's December Employee of the Month.ALTON - Becky Paul of the Intensive Care Unit is Alton Memorial's December Employee of the Month.

A fellow employee said that “A few years ago, Ms. Becky took care of my ex-husband in his critical time before passing. I always assumed that nurses were just being nice due to the situations. Over a period of time, I’ve had the pleasure to work with Ms. Becky and have come to realize that she is legit, straight up, 100 percent amazing.

"I do wish there were more Becky Pauls. She is a huge asset in ICU and throughout the hospital,” the fellow employee said.

