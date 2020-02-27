SEE VIDEO BELOW:

ROXANA - Roxana boys basketball team pulled out a win Tuesday night at the Roxana Regional against Greenville. The Shells won 37-31 and advance to the championship game Friday against Marquette Catholic.

Greenville led Roxana 6-4 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Greenville took a 15-14 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Roxana took the lead and was up 20-19 going into the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter Roxana outscored Greenville 17-12 to put the game away.

Drew Beckman led Roxana with 13 points and Gavin Huffman had 11 points. Greenville was led by Jack Schaufelberger with 9 points.

The Shells are now 23-9 and will play Marquette Catholic in the final Friday night at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, with the opening tip at 7 p.m. The Comets were eliminated with a 12-18 record.

