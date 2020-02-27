Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

Article continues after sponsor message

ROXANA - Roxana boys basketball team pulled out a win Tuesday night at the Roxana Regional against Greenville. The Shells won 37-31 and advance to the championship game Friday against Marquette Catholic.

Greenville led Roxana 6-4 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Greenville took a 15-14 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Roxana took the lead and was up 20-19 going into the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter Roxana outscored Greenville 17-12 to put the game away.

Drew Beckman led Roxana with 13 points and Gavin Huffman had 11 points. Greenville was led by Jack Schaufelberger with 9 points.

The Shells are now 23-9 and will play Marquette Catholic in the final Friday night at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, with the opening tip at 7 p.m. The Comets were eliminated with a 12-18 record.

More like this:

Sharp Leads Bulldogs With 14 Points, But Bulldogs Lose To Williamsville 57-35 In Greenville Sectional  
Mar 6, 2025
Staunton Bulldogs Capture First Regional Championship Since 2009
Feb 28, 2025
Explorers Get Out to 20-0 Lead, Hold Off Oilers In Regional Quarterfinal
Feb 24, 2025
GIrls Soccer Roundup - Friday, March 28, 2025 - Father McGivney Girls Capture Sixth Win
5 days ago
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 - Semith's 21 Points Powers Tigers Past Maroons, Carlinville, O'Fallon Girls Notch Wins
Feb 14, 2025

 