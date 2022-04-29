O’FALLON, IL — Becker's Healthcare recently released the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare | 2022" list, which highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth. This year, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) was among the esteemed honorees for going above and beyond to foster a great workplace culture, benefits and colleague satisfaction.

“Being part of a system like HSHS allows colleagues to receive the benefits of career opportunities through numerous educational programs. This, combined with wellness resources and benefits, is what makes HSHS a great place to work,” said Brandon Fish, interim president and chief executive officer at HSHS Elizabeth’s Hospital. “We are proud to be part of an exceptional system that values those who work here and cares for them like family.” “Working for HSHS means being part of a positive culture that focuses on the wellbeing of our patients, but also encourages the wellbeing of our physicians, providers and colleagues,” says Melinda Clark, president and chief executive officer of HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular, the Illinois physician groups of HSHS.

“Our core values of Respect, Care, Competence and Joy influence every interaction within the HSHS family. Caring for one another empowers and energizes our colleagues as they care for patients.”

HSHS offers opportunities to build successful careers above and beyond the average healthcare provider or company; HSHS encourages professional development and promotes leadership from within. HSHS also offers unique wellness and personal benefits to ensure colleagues strike a positive work/life balance as well as colleague recognition programs to highlight their accomplishments.

Learn more about HSHS’s career opportunities and benefits at www.careers.hshs.org. HSHS is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois and comprised of nine hospitals in Illinois, six hospitals in Wisconsin, and 183 clinics in Illinois through Prairie Cardiovascular and HSHS Medical Group. In Springfield, this includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular. In total HSHS employs approximately 13,000 individuals across two states—8,600 in Illinois and 4,400 in Wisconsin. The full list features individual profiles of all hospitals on the list. Becker's Healthcare accepted nominations for this list and conducted editorial research to select members of this list.

