EDWARDSVILLE – After recording two of the top offensive performances of her collegiate career, SIUE women's basketball forward Donshel Beck was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week.

Beck, a member of the All-Tournament team at the Hatter Classic, scored a career-high 27 points at Stetson. She also added a 25-point effort in SIUE's come-from-behind win over Illinois State.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 5-foot, 9-inch junior from St. Louis leads the Cougars with a 14.9 scoring average and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

For the week, Beck scored 65 points (21.7 average), shot 25-47 from the field (53.2 percent) and hit 15-19 from the free throw line (78.9 percent). She has scored in double digits in each of her last 10 games.

SIUE's next game is Saturday when the Cougars open OVC play against Tennessee Tech at the Vadalabene Center. Game time is noon.

More like this: