BETHALTO - Ty Bechel, director of the recovery organization Amare, has done remarkable work over the years in his capacity to reach people battling addiction through strength-based, person-centered recovery-focused services. One of his favorite times of the year each year is when the Rockin’ For Recovery event is held.

Once again, the recent Rockin’ For Recovery reached hundreds of people with a powerhouse musical lineup and testimonies of recovering addicts. Shaun and Mike Duo kicked off the festivities and the Hideous Gentleman also captivated the crowd. The headliner was Anthology’s Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band.

Rockin’ For Recovery always brings together the community for this free event to celebrate National Recovery Month with food trucks, bounce houses for the kids provided by Gateway Bounce out of Caseyville, the R4R vendor market, and organization and resource booths for all those who attended.

Amare's Rockin' for Recovery 2022

Bechel said the three speakers were remarkable. He said it is important to share why addict recovery is so important and he stressed it can be debilitating for everyone from the affluent to the downtrodden. He said recovery brings the entire family together in the process.

All proceeds from the Rockin’ For Recovery assist Amare in providing invaluable and integral recovery support services to individuals, families, and communities in the Illinois Riverbend and Metro East.

Bechel thanked his various sponsors, the bands, the volunteers, and those who attended and made this another very successful event. Videos from the various bands:

Hideous Gentlemen

Anthology

“The testimonies were powerful,” Bechel said of this year’s event. “The bands were also wonderful. It is a great way to get our community together. There were a lot of resource tables and testimony overall. This is one of my favorite events. I feel it reaches a lot of people every year.”

