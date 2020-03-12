ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) in Alton announced it has cancelled all events and activities per Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department on Aging and the CDC.

"This is to minimize exposure and risks for the safety of the seniors," Senior Services Plus said. "The School House Grill will offer a carryout menu only between the hours of 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Anyone with COPD or on oxygen will not be allowed in the facility for their own safety."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

SSP said the SSP Wellness Center will remain open.

"Again, this is a preventive measure and there have been no confirmed cases of COVID 19 at the facility," SSP said in a statement.

More like this:

Senior Services Plus Offers Panel Discussions and Parkinson's Resource Fair
Mar 26, 2025
Legislators To Connect With Older Adults At SSP For AARP Illinois Sponsored Panel Discussion
5 days ago
Senior Services Plus to Host Consumer Fraud Panel, Speed Connections Event for Older Adults
Jan 29, 2025
SSP Announces Open Enrollment For Personal Training
Dec 29, 2024
Wellness Center At SSP To Host Parkinson’s Awareness And Support Health Fair
Mar 17, 2025

 