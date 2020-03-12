ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) in Alton announced it has cancelled all events and activities per Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department on Aging and the CDC.

"This is to minimize exposure and risks for the safety of the seniors," Senior Services Plus said. "The School House Grill will offer a carryout menu only between the hours of 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Anyone with COPD or on oxygen will not be allowed in the facility for their own safety."

SSP said the SSP Wellness Center will remain open.

"Again, this is a preventive measure and there have been no confirmed cases of COVID 19 at the facility," SSP said in a statement.

