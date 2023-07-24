EDWARDSVILLE – This year’s Green Thumb nominations yielded a bumper crop of award recipients for the Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission. The annual awards honor efforts to beautify the City through landscaping, flowering and gardening projects.

For 2023, 16 properties throughout Edwardsville are receiving Green Thumb Awards, and will show off the honor with a Green Thumb sign on site for about a month. Over the past 24 years, the commission has honored more than 200 properties, including homes, neighborhoods, businesses, civic sites and other locations. “Green Thumb Awards not only recognize well-curated yards, but honor the creativity and passion these recipients have for the art of gardening,” said Sarah Cundiff, the chairman of this volunteer committee, which helps oversee landscaping and plantings at various City sites, including downtown.

The awards wouldn’t be possible without the observations and appreciation of nature’s finery by those who submit Green Thumb Award nominations, Cundiff said. Each spring, the Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission solicits nominations for the awards, then visits each submitted property as part of the process. Residential, neighborhood, commercial and civic locations are considered for the awards; however, previous winners are not eligible.

This year’s Green Thumb Award recipients are:

Dale Fellhauer, 1403 N. Second Street

Kathleen Hunt, 1103 N. Second Street

Steve Harrison, 8 Steinmeyer Woods

Matt Petrocelli, 1003 Timberlake Drive

Bev Pohlman, 601 Sunset Drive

Paul Hurley, 211 Circle Drive

Tommy and Jackie Dezort, 10 Osage Drive

Linda Mitchell, 113 Oak Ridge

Julia Fore, 1239 Lindenwood Avenue

Bob Nickrent, 515 Hadley Avenue

Mary Ellen and Jack Boedeker, 127 Drake Court

John and Judi Jennetten, 7674 Bordeaux Drive

Cheryl Walsh, 6805 Quail Walk

Rita Prenzler, 2701 Falcon Crest Drive

Ebbets Field (subdivision entrance)

Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main Street

