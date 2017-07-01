SAUGET – Getting the opportunity to play in an all-star game – regardless of the level or sport – is always a special opportunity.

Blake Vandiver and Tate Wargo had the chance to do just that Monday night at GCS Ballpark in Sauget as two of the five representatives from the Metro East Bears who took part in the Border War Classic American Legion all-star baseball game, an annual get-together between the best of Illinois District 22 and Missouri District 10.

District 22 scored a 4-0 win over District 10, the eighth win in nine tries the Illinois team has scored over Missouri since the game began in 2008; last year's game was rained out and not rescheduled.

“It was fun,” Vandiver, a Roxana High graduate who played for Lewis and Clark Community College during the school season, said. “It's always fun playing in an all-star game, especially with so many players and getting to hang out with some of the players you're supposed to hate all year,” he said with a laugh.

“It's always fun getting to meet some of the new guys, especially the new competition, especially who you're going to play with in junior college.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Monday's game wasn't the first time Vandiver had the opportunity to play at GCS Ballpark. “I played two (games) in junior Legion a couple of years ago; it's a real nice park,” Vandiver said. “Playing with the Bears is something different; there's tradition, they're always good and it keeps getting better and better every year.

“We've still got some games to win, still have districts to win – still have a long way to go. We've still got 15-20 games left go see if we can get better. We've got to get back to work and and keep working at it.”

“Just a great bunch of ballplayers playing for the same team,” said Wargo, who played during the spring for Gillespie. “Good things happened – it's fun. We got to make some new friends and talk to the guys and have a good time out here.

“I made some friends I'll have for awhile, now I get to play against them and have some fun there.”

As for goals Wargo has set for the remainder of the Legion season, “just get better as a team and as an individual player. There's still awhile to go.”

More like this: