RANTOUL – The Metro East Bears are Illinois American Legion state champions.

The Bears took the Legion state championship with an 8-1 Saturday morning win over Danville, whom the Bears defeated Friday afternoon to reach Saturday's final. Metro East will enter this coming week's Legion Great Lakes Regional tournament in Napoleon, Ohio, with the state champion's berth; Danville also advanced to the regional as Illinois has two representatives in the tournament.

Issac Garrett got the win for the Bears, going eight innings and throwing 120 pitches, striking out three and conceding an earned run on four hits; Zach Seavers threw the ninth inning, striking out one and throwing 12 pitches to retire the side in order.

Joel Quirin had a 2-for-5 day at the plate for the Bears with two RBIs, while Kade Burns was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI and Blake Vandiver went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Steven Pattan had a 3-for-5 day with a RBI for Metro East.

The regional begins Wednesday and runs through Aug. 6; the winner heads to the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., Aug. 10-15.

