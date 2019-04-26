BETHALTO – The discovery of a looted outdoor air conditioner at a dental office located off of Route 140 in Bethalto should remind residents it is that time of the season.

Bethalto Police Chief Craig Welch said residents should check to ensure their air conditioners are in working order as people sometimes steal entire units or parts of it to sell for scrap. Welch said an entire unit can get someone around $40 from scrapyards. He said often people affected by the opioid epidemic will take the unit or at least some of its fittings and sell them in order to further their addiction. In the case of the dental office, the air conditioner was looted for pipes and fittings instead of losing the entire unit.

Welch said only two or three places in the Bethalto had been affected by this issue this year, but cautioned more places could be targeted.

“We want people to be good neighbors and help keep each other safe,” he said. “If people don't want to call the police, they can at least call their neighbors and tell them they saw someone suspicious walking around their house.”

