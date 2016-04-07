Name:  Bayleigh Chavours

 

Parents:  Ashland Stewart and Bradley Chavours, Alton

 

Birth weight:  4 lbs 14 oz

 

Birth Length: 19 inches

 

Time : 12:04 AM

Date: 3/30/2016

 

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

 

Siblings: Bradley Chavours II (19), Dominick Chavours (13)

 

Grandparents: Antionette Branch, Alton; Anthony Stewart, Sparta; Mary Ann Lovett, Alton; Dwight Chavours, Alton

 

Great-Grandparents: Ethel Branch, Venice

 