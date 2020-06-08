ALTON - Baxter’s Party Store at 912 E. Broadway, Alton, is marking its 75th Anniversary this year but will now concentrate completely on its highly successful internet business.

Because of COVID-19, Baxter's has had to keep the retail shop at 912 E. Broadway in Alton closed for weeks. Three years ago, Baxter's started developing an online presence. Baxter’s internet business has blossomed and today internet shipments have been sent across the country as far away as Afghanistan and Guam.

“While Baxter’s has been through many changes over the years, COVID-19 has taken its toll,” the owners Bob Baxter and Janet Baxter Hansen said. “We will be offering merchandise, rental equipment, and fixtures at drastically reduced prices. This is, indeed, an incredibly sad time for all of us at Baxter’s. We loved the work, appreciated the loyal customers and friends we have made along the way, but are excited and happy Baxter’s will continue through a different format.”

Baxter’s started when the owner’s parents and grandfather, Adolph Schnell, and parents, Cliff and Lorraine Baxter, needed to find work after losing jobs at Western Cartridge and Shell Oil after World War II.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our parents had $300 in savings, a baby and no jobs, so they decide to create them,” the owners said. “They purchased drug sundries such as aspirins, cough syrup, and toothpaste, and started selling them to corner grocery stores.

Baxter’s said people can be part of the 75th Anniversary celebration.

“Our mother always said our business was ‘fun,’” the owners said. “People coming to our store were planning happy, fun events. In that spirit, we view this time as a celebration of our great past. And now, we are moving in a different direction; looking toward a bright internet future.”

Contact (618) 465-9347 and Baxter's will respond to messages or check out https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Party-Supply---Rental-Shop/Baxters-Party-Store-130115367039952/

Baxter's website is under reconstruction, so the phone number of Facebook pages is the way to contact the business at present.

More like this: