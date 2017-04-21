

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1, CARLINVILLE 0: Piasa Southwestern's Collin Baumgartner threw a perfect game Thursday against Carlinville in Brighton as the Piasa Birds squeezed out a 1-0 South Central Conference win over the Cavaliers; Piasa went to 11-7 overall, 5-0 in the SCC while the Cavs fell to 3-11.

The Birds scored their only run in the third, the run coming from Jack Little, who was 1-for-2 on the day; Baumgartner and Ben Lowis also had hits for Piasa.

Carlinville's Jake Hanning took the loss, striking out 11 on the day. Next up for Southwestern is a 4:30 p.m. game at North Mac today, then a 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader against New Berlin on the road.