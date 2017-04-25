PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14, PANA 0 (5 INNINGS): Collin Baumgartner went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Ben Lowis threw a five-inning no-hitter as Piasa Southwestern blanked Pana 14-0 in a South Central Conference game in Pana Monday; the Birds went to 14-8 overall, 6-0 in the SCC.

Dakotah Corby was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Brock Seymour 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Eddie Bolin 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored and Luke Golike 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to highlight Piasa's day. Lowis struck out nine in getting the win.

Southwestern visits Vandalia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Friday.