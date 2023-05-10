EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls' soccer team edged Alton 2-0 in a battle of rivals on Tuesday night at Edwardsville.

Olivia Baca and Kelley Flannery scored goals for the Tigers in the 38th minute and 74th minute of the match to take the win. Baca scored her 24th goal of the season.

Edwardsville goalie Lainey Wiegers had four saves in goal. Genny Burroughs came in late in the contest to share the shutout.

Gwen Howland, the Alton head coach, was pleased with how her girls played in the contest, despite missing two starters and Emily Baker playing with an ankle sprain.

"We definitely had chances to score - Maddie Cooke had a breakaway saved point midway through the second half," she said. "Overall, I am very proud of the team's effort tonight and feel much better as we look to play Belleville East on Thursday and next Tuesday."

Edwardsville, now 16-3 overall and 7-2 in the Southwestern Conference, is having an extraordinary season under Coach Abby Federmann. The Tigers play at Collinsville at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.