CARROLLTON - Battery, retail theft, and more charges were issued against several individuals over the past few weeks in Greene County, according to the most recent Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew G. DuBois, 23, of Roodhouse, was charged with aggravated battery in a public place. DuBois also had a warrant for his arrest out of Greene County. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on March 18 and has since been released on bond.

Andrew K. Emerson, 20, of Roodhouse, was charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on April 8 and has since been released on his own recognizance.

Jerome T. Hawk, 59, and Marya A. Radunzel, both of White Hall, were each charged on April 4 with domestic battery. Both were arrested by the White Hall Police Department and have since been released on bond.

Jordan D. Shaw, 51, of White Hall, was arrested for battery and failure to appear in Greene County court. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on March 22 and has since been released on bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

Terry L. Miller Jr., 46, of White Hall, was arrested for violating an order of protection on April 8. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and has since been released on bond.

Joseph W. Meza, 35, of Carrollton, was also charged with violating an order of protection and was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on April 3.

Luis A. Cruz, 31, of Gurnee, was charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer and one count of driving on a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested on April 2 by the White Hall Police Department and has since been released on his own recognizance.

James A. Gaines, 45, of Ashland, was charged with retail theft between $300-$10,000 and failure to pay timber fees, and he had a warrant for his arrest out of Scott County. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff on March 27 and has since been released on bond.

Bruce W. Wright, 58, of Chesterfield, was also arrested for retail theft, though an amount was not specified. Wright was also charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on March 15. He was arrested on March 15 by the Carrollton Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Daniel C. Voyles, 52, of Carrollton, was arrested for criminal trespass to property on March 17 by the Carrollton Police Department. He has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: