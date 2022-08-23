CARROLLTON - Several individuals in Greene and surrounding counties have been charged with crimes ranging from battery to vehicle theft over the past month, according to the latest Greene County Jail Booking Report.

David Moore, 50, of Alsey, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and one count of resisting a peace officer, in addition to a Failure to Appear warrant in Greene County. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on August 9 and remains in custody.

Robert Sprague, 49, of Roodhouse, was arrested for battery by the White Hall Police Department on August 9, but has since been released on bond.

Kyle Hoffman, 29, of Kane, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on August 9 and has since been released on bond.

Douglas Hall, 35, of Roodhouse, was arrested for retail theft by the Roodhouse Police Department on August 2 and was given a Notice to Appear (NTA).

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

