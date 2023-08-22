JERSEYVILLE - One individual has been charged with aggravated domestic battery, while three others were charged on meth-related offenses, including one charged with driving under the influence of drugs in Jersey County, according to recent court filings.

Joseph L. Miller, 26, of Grafton, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery for an offense committed on Aug. 14. Court filings state Miller struck the victim “in the face with his hand, causing a closed fracture of her nasal bone.”

Miller was charged with a Class 2 felony. His bail was set at $50,000.

Nicholas J. Steis, 35, of Union, Mo., was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 14. He was also charged with three misdemeanors, which included driving under the influence of drugs, changing lanes without a signal, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Steis was charged with one Class 2 felony for the meth possession charge. His bail was set at $15,000.

Timothy L. Moxey, 42, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine after reportedly possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 13. Moxey was charged with a Class 3 felony and his bail was set at $10,000.

Michelle L. Wollenweber, 42, of Brighton, was also charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 13. Wollenweber was charged with a Class 3 felony and her bail was set at $10,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

