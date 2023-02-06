CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been charged with battery, drug offenses, and more in Greene County over the last few weeks, according to the most recent Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin A. Schnelten, 46, of Carrollton, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer and criminal trespass to land. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 27 and remains in custody.

Jeffrey T. Taylor, 55, of White Hall, was arrested by the White Hall Police Department for aggravated battery - he also had a warrant out for his arrest in Greene County. He was taken into custody on Jan. 26 and has since been released on bond.

Jessica M. Giberson, 38, of Carrollton, was charged with domestic battery and arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 25. She has since been released on her own recognizance.

Amy D. Faltin, 38, of Carrollton, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 27 for criminal damage to property amounting to $300 or less. She was given a Notice To Appear.

Dustin P. Monroe, 43, of St. Louis, was arrested by the Illinois State Police - Troop 8 for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on Jan. 19 and has since been released on bond.

William N. Northway, 23, of Wood River, was charged with possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and driving on a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on Jan. 22 and has since been released on bond.

David L. Blanton, 56, of Carrollton, was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 22 and given a Notice To Appear.

Jack L. Green, 33, of Carrollton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and had a Failure To Appear warrant in Greene County. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Feb. 1 and remains in custody.

Donny L. Holly, 40, of White Hall, was arrested by the White Hall Police Department for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody on Jan. 20 and has since been released as his time has been served.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

