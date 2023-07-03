JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals have been charged with battery while one faces an additional drug-related charge in Jersey County, according to recent court filings.

Chad R. Cordes, 36, of Jerseyville, was charged with aggravated domestic battery on June 21. Court records state Cordes “intentionally strangled” the victim “using a phone charger cable.”

Cordes was charged with a Class 2 felony and his bail was set at $75,000. More information and updates on this case can be found here by searching for case number 2023CF000105.

Andrew L. Hoofard, 37, also of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of battery and one count of methamphetamine possession. Court records state he slapped the victim in the face, resulting in a Class A misdemeanor charge.

Hoofard was also given a Class 3 felony charge for possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine. More information and updates on this case can be found here by searching for case number 2023CF000102.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

