(Jupiter, FL) As Batman and Superman prepare to battle on the big screen, the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse is almost evenly divided on support for the two superheroes.

“I think Superman’s probably–he can fly, right,” posed Matt Holliday. “The other ones can’t fly. He’s got the distinct advantage in my mind.”

“Batman,” chose Stephen Piscotty. “I understand the story better of Batman. In Superman, I’m a little confused as to what’s going on and the last three Batman movies have been pretty solid.”

“Batman,” agreed Jaime Garcia. “I was a huge Batman fan when I was a kid, so yeah. I like Batman better.”

“Superman,” smiled Carlos Martinez as he walked by with a vote.

“I gotta go with–wow, that’s a tough one,” pondered Brayan Pena, who’s two sons are split in their allegiance. “I have to go with Batman.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I feel like he’s hiding–this is a guy who’s very wealthy,” explained Pena, who also grew up cheering the Caped Crusder. “He’s got a lot of money and he dedicates his time and puts himself out there with no fear to lose everything. And he doesn’t need it. He’s got everything and the thing that really impressed me the most, he has to play both sides.

“It’s hard for a human to be somebody else that you’re not because your heart is the one that always dictate what kind of person you are. So he has to play the spoiled kid, the kid that spent a lot of money–he doesn’t care. And then on the other side, he’s the guy that cares the most. That’s why I vote with him.”

“Batman created himself,” finished Pena. “It’s impressive. How can you manage being the same guy, but two different people at the same time?”

“Superman,” countered Brandon Moss. “I just always liked him better when I was a kid. I feel like Superman doesn’t need all the tools. I’m more of the natural ability fan than the guy that needs all the gadgets.”

“Superman,” voted Kolten Wong. “I think Batman is cool and all, but Superman’s the real deal. You can’t beat Superman.”

Kevin Siegrist took a different angle on the feud.

“I hope the villain wins,” he said and was pleased to learn that Lex Luthor would serve that role. “I think they’re just both going to team up. They’re not going to have one win are they? I would like to see them both team up and go after a villain. I don’t think you can pick a winner–you’d upset too many people.”