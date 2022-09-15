HARDIN - On September 8, 2022, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the arrest of two suspects, a seizure of narcotics, paraphernalia, and some unique items related to other criminal offenses.

On September 10, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office followed up with the criminal investigation and executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located on Franklin Hill Road in rural Calhoun County.

Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, Brian P. Rose, age 47, of Batchtown, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Calhoun County Warrant: Soliciting a Sexual Act (Two Counts),

Calhoun County Warrant: Patronizing a Prostitute (Two Counts).

Rose was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jersey County Jail, where he remains at this time.

Rose was previously arrested on August 24, 2022, following a Calhoun County court-authorized search warrant at his residence, where he was charged with Soliciting a Sexual Act, Patronizing a Prostitute, and various drug-related charges. Rose posted bail on those offenses and was out on bond at the time these new incidents occurred.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

