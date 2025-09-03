HARDIN - On August 9, 2025, at approximately 5:38 p.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance reported in the 3100 block of Blue Ridge Road in Hardin. Deputies arrived promptly at the residence to investigate and conduct interviews.

Following the investigation, Micah J. Hamilton, 44, of Batchtown, was arrested on multiple charges, including home invasion causing injury, domestic battery causing bodily harm, domestic battery involving physical contact, and two counts of criminal damage to property. Hamilton was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the incident. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

