JERSEYVILLE - Tessa Crawford has been involved in basketball since fourth grade and what she thrives on is the intensity of the game.

Tessa, a sophomore, is being recognized as one of the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Female Athletes of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Tessa’s head girls basketball coach Ton Twitchell said Tessa continues to grow as a good teammate and “the sky is the limit for her” in the future in her athletic career.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tessa thanked her parents, Mary and Bob, and grandparents, Janet and Carl, who have come to every game of her career to support her.

“I thank Ron Twitchell and Caleb Williams as coaches that have helped me grow as a player,” she added.

The Jersey sophomore said her involvement in sports has taught her leadership, hard work, and responsibility.

“My goal is to go somewhere and play basketball in the future,” I haven’t decided on my dream college year.”

A 5.0 GPA student, Tessa is interested in becoming a pharmaceutical sales representative. She is also a key member of the girls' tennis squad for the Panthers.

More like this: