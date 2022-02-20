ALTON – Kendall Lavender and the Marquette Explorers recently took on the Father McGivney Catholic Griffins.

For the Explorers, it was the final conference game of the season, and the Explorers came out on top with a final score of 54-46. Lavender had a solid passing game and finished with nine points total. Lavender has been a key component of Marquette Catholic's success this season.

Kendall is a Tucker's Automotive Marquette Catholic Male Athlete of the Month for his efforts for the Explorers in this game and the season overall.

“It felt good,” said the junior point guard when asked how it felt to win the last conference game of the season against Father McGivney Catholic.

With their team having a tough time at part of the game, the Marquette Blue Crew and Explorer teammates helped the home team rally to a key boys basketball conference victory. But just how much did Lavender’s fans and teammates help with that win?

According to the 6-foot star player, “The fans bring a lot of energy to us, and the bench brings the energy. We look to them for energy and are happy to move on with the win.”

Lavender said winning the regional is now the Explorers' big priority.

“Momentum is the key said Lavender when asked what the Explorers will need to do better in their final games.

“We need momentum. We need to come out of the locker room ready to play in the second half and extend our lead.”

Marquette is part of the Greenville 2A Boys Basketball Regional this week. East Alton-Wood River beat Southwestern 44-31 on Saturday in a play-in game. Hillsboro beat Roxana 76-50 and Greenville topped Staunton 47-36. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Marquette, seeded No. 2, plays East Alton-Wood River seeded 7 at 6 p.m. and Hillsboro meets Greenville at 7:30 p.m. The championship is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

