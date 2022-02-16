ALTON - Senior Chloe White has been a dominant figure on the court all season in 2021-2022 for Marquette Catholic's top-notch girls' basketball team.

Chloe said she Coach Lee Green has helped her reach her true potential in basketball and she is so thankful for his influence.

"When I transferred to Marquette Catholic High School, Coach Green gave me confidence, something I did not have before," she said. "I would like to thank my Mom for being my motivator and pushing me to be my greatest, my grandparents for always being by my side, and my amazing coach Lee Green.

"Basketball has always been a part of me. I try to practice whenever I can and push myself to be better I can say that is a major accomplishment for me. I have been playing the sport for about eight years. What I love most about basketball is the connection you can have with your teammates, I love that it is a team sport. But I also love defense, of course, a team needs a good offense, but good defending players is what makes a team."

Chloe said she also loves to swim and run.

"When I was little I swam on a swim team and I definitely miss it, but I try to get in a pool whenever I can," she said.

"I am very interested in nursing so I think I will be getting into the medical field. I have been on the high honor roll and honor roll all through high school and I am also involved in the National Honor Society. I play volleyball and I am still deciding on if I want to run track this year."

Chloe has simple reasons why she believes she has been so successful in basketball that others should follow: "I have always worked to get where I am today," she said.

