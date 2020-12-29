GLEN CARBON - Senior point guard Anna McKee has established herself as one of the best players in the short history of the girls' basketball program at Father McGivney Catholic High School. In her junior season in 2019-20, McKee averaged 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 3.1 assists per game. She shot 45.8 percent from the field, including a very good 30 percent from behind the three-point line, and 58.1 percent of her free throws in helping the Griffins to a 27-8 record and the school's first-ever berth in the IHSA Class 1A Elite Eight.

For all of her accomplishments on the court throughout last season and her career, McKee has been named the school's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for December, 2020.

McKee, who plays for head coach Jeff Oller, pointed to her and her team's successful junior campaign as the reason she was named to this month's honor.

"I had a successful junior season," McKee said, "where we went to the super sectionals, and I was also the founder of the 1,000-point club at FMCHS."

McKee thanked her parents and her coaches for guiding her along the way to the success she's currently enjoying for the team.

"I would like to thank my parents for being so supportive throughout my basketball career," McKee said. "I also want to thank my coaches, Jeff Oller, Dale Renken, Becky Palmer and Char Bond, for always pushing me and encouraging my team and I throughout successes."

McKee has been playing basketball since a very young age, and enjoys the team part of the game, and her relationship with both her coaches and teammates.

"I've been playing basketball since second grade," McKee said, "and I love the team aspect, and how, with the right group of girls and coaching staff, you are able to have more of a family."

Being involved in sport, especially basketball, has taught McKee many life lessons that are very important as well.

"Basketball has taught me the importance of encouragement and love towards your peers,' McKee said, "and how working hard is key in achieving your goals."

McKee, who's also an outside hitter for the girls' volleyball team, is very successful in her classes as well. On a four-point scale, she carries a 4.43-grade-point average and has been on the school's high honor roll throughout her time at McGivney. She's also a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter, the math team, and is a part of the science Olympiad team.

McKee is also hoping to play basketball in college if the right opportunity happens to come up, but hasn't yet decided on a school. She's currently looking at local area colleges, and is looking towards majoring in nursing, but as of yet hasn't made her final decision.

