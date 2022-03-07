ROXANA - Sophomore Kinsley Mouser was a key to her Roxana Shells girls basketball team in the 2021-2022 season.

Kinsley is the Midwest Members Credit Union Roxana Female Athlete of the Month.

The most important thing Kinsley thinks she has derived from playing sports is "you have to work hard for everything you want and the harder you work, the bigger the outcome."

Kinsley has played basketball since about third grade she enjoys playing against girls of all age levels because she believes it improves her own game.

The Roxana sophomore thanked her parents, grandparents, and sister for attending all her games and constant support. She also had only positive remarks about her coaches Brian Diskin, the head coach, and Carol Fletcher, the assistant coach.

"My coaches always push me and the team to get better," she said.

Coach Fletcher said Kinsley has a nice shot and advanced to the sectionals of the three-point shooting competition.

Kinsley is a versatile athlete and soon she will take the field on the Shells' girls soccer team as a defensive specialist and midfielder.

