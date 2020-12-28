ALTON - Kiley Elizabeth "K.B." Kirchner was one of the key players for a Marquette Catholic team that finished 24-7 in the 2019-20 season, averaging 4.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 24 appearances for the Explorers, going along with 19 assists, 38 steals and a blocked shot. She also shot 38.5 percent from the floor, and hit 66 percent of her free throws last season.

For all of her accomplishments and hard work on the court, Kirchner has been named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month at Marquette for December, 2020.

Kirchner, who plays for head coach Lee Green, is a hard worker both on the court and in the classroom, and feels the support and encouragement of many have helped lead her to this month's honor.

"I have worked hard both academically and in sports throughout my high school career," Kirchner said. "The support of coaches, teammates, teachers have helped me to be a good player."

Kirchner thanked the Explorer coaching staff, her parents, family and her teammates for their support over the years.

"I have had an amazing coaching staff throughout my basketball career at Marquette Catholic," Kirchner said, "including coach Green, coach Matt Jacobs, coach Brad Jacobs and coach (Don) Halling. My parents and grandparents have supported me, rarely missing a game. Also, my teammates for always being there for me and playing alongside me."

Kirchner has been playing basketball since a young age and enjoys the support of all the coaches for Marquette.

"I have been playing basketball since second grade," Kirchner said, "and have been part of a wonderful and supportive varsity team at Marquette Catholic all four years of high school."

Being involved in sport has helped Kirchner learn about being committed and working with her teammates, and as helped her in the classroom as well.

"Sports has made me a better student and athlete by teaching me about commitment and teamwork," Kirchner said.

Kirchner is also a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter, in which she's still involved, and is also a regular on the school's Honor Roll. She also plays on the Explorers' softball team, where she's mainly a third baseman, but is also a utility player, also playing club softball for the St. Louis Fusion Elite during the summer. Kirchner has also applied to six different colleges so far, and has yet to make a decision on where she'll go to school.

"Right now, I am leaning towards LSU, Missouri State University or the University of Missouri-Columbia," Kirchner said. "I am not currently planning on playing a sport in college. I would like to focus on my academics and build a strong foundation for my future career."

Kirchner will either major in business or law in college.

